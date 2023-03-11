Midi D’Ossau, Parc National des Pyrenees, France

In summer, the small lakes in this area of the border between France and Spain are full of life and offer many opportunities to photograph the different species of mountain dragonflies and the sunset.

It is common for evening mist to roll up from the north over the wetter French valleys and help create beautiful moments of light over the Pic Midi (remnants of an ancient volcano and iconic mountain in the Pyrenees) as the light sets on the left.

For this picture, I have used a tripod with a cable release and two filters, a polarizer and a 2-stop soft GND.

