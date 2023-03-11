Mapouika Lake, South Westland, New Zealand

There are special moments at sunrise when getting out of a warm bed is worth the effort. This was one of them, as fog made the morning view ethereal. The short plants as they poked through the fog, the low hills at the lake and the sepia colour made it seem that this view in New Zealand had been the same for a millennium. The low light made a tripod a necessity, but with a shutter speed of 1/500sec, I was able to photograph the scene with an ISO of 100.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now