    Fratarica, Log Pod Mangartom, Slovenia

    By Jurij Pelc

    I stumbled upon this scene in one of my favourite places in Slovenia, a valley poetically called the Valley of hundred waterfalls.

    I was returning from photographing iced-out waterfalls nearby when I noticed tiny icicles on the edge of the snow nicely hugging the stream. And the morning sun had just illuminated the mountain in the background, so it was only right for me to get low and wet. So this picture results from standing a few minutes in the ice-cold stream and is lovely reminded that sometimes it is worth getting wet to get the picture you want.

