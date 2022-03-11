Val Thorens, Les Belleville, France

Picture Story

After 2 years through various lockdowns and the pandemic, this was my first trip outside of the UK. I was so excited to see the mountains, no matter what geopolitical crisis there are or global viruses the tall giants endure! They are absolutely stunning and seem to perform a form of visual mediation where you can get lost for hours.

Everyone has seen a picture of a mountain but the different perspectives and changing seasons give them the added allure of wanting to capture them at every angle. They are constantly still but ever changing their facade which make the a beauty to capture.

I think being away for these awe inspiring monsters has certainly given me some perspective and allowed me to enjoy their presence so much more. From ground level they are so imposing. You have to embark on an adventure every time to catch a glimpse of these peaks. My journey has been a 2 year long one, I always wanted to return back to this part of Europe more than any. The tops of the mountains seem to tell their own story, one which has been written over many centuries and is still be documented today.

For me seeing how humans have had to conquer mountains through exploration or sport or live amongst them through farming and a way of life has as a process come and gone but ultimately they still stand there with their jagged peak, looking inhospitable but entirely seren. It's what draws me back what I love to capture which I have hopefully done here. They look fierce and deadly but also entirely calm and peaceful.

The crispness of the dry air, the slight whistle of wind, the sharpness of mountain ridge, the oversight of the blue sky, the subtle whisp of cloud, the shower of sunlight and biting cold...all part of this wonderful natural orchestra being played out right in front of me. Without doubt the best performance I had seen being captured by my eyes. Only my camera can replicate a snippet of this experience but it definitely does not

