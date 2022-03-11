Ruby Beach, Olympic National Park, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At the end of the day at Ruby Beach, Oregon, I wanted to capture the setting sun with a silhouette of the sea stacks offshore. I waited until the right moment to capture this shot. Later when viewing the photo, I noticed the concentric circles created by fish jumping and breaking the surface of the water. The intersection of the circles with each other and the glow of the setting sun provided a unique foreground for the photograph as they lead the eye to the stack and the setting sun.

