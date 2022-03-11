    Search
    Les Chevrets, La Guimorais, Saint Coulomb, Brittany, France
    By Franck Belloeil

    This picture was taken in December 2021, between Cancale and St Malo, Brittany, France, on a beautiful but freezing morning. Every now and then, we have a cold wind coming from eastern Europe passing over Brittany, and at best, we have a light snow fall that melt overnight but this winter, we only had frost. This was actually what happened that day: it felt like -7°C, some rime had covered the wild grasses on the cliffs of the île Besnard where I stood for this shot. I made up my mind for this angle I had spotted a few days before. I arrived before sunrise and waited until the golden hour started so that I would be able to see properly the tiny trail alowing me to get to the spot where I could get the shot. I think it was worth the pain standing in the freezing cold (I won't forget how my toes ached despite 2 pairs of socks) for I was rewarded with a gorgeous sky and beautiful side light on the islands in the background (they are called Les Chevrets)

