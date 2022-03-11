Lake Tekapo, McKenzie Country, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was staying in a campsite on a ridge above the lake and because I'd been late getting to bed the night before had decided not to get up for the sunrise. When I woke around 7am, I saw that the lake was still and decided to go down with just my camera to see what I could get. The water was clear and still, and I regretted not bringing my tripod. I put the ISO at 200 and took several shots, but because I wasn't sure that I'd held the camera still enough I decided to race back to my campsite to grab my tripod. It took about 5 minutes only, but by the time I'd got back down to the edge of the lake, a light breeze had come up and I could no longer see the rocks through the water. I was disappointed and hoped the shots I'd taken would be still enough. When I downloaded and opened this image I was thrilled to discover that I had held my camera still and that the camera's image stabilisation had done its job. This image always reminds how quickly things can change.

