Island in Loch Fada, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Up to this point the weather in Glencoe and upon arrival in Skye had been horrendous even by Scottish standards, so waking up to a dry, relatively calm morning was a real treat.

I wanted to photograph the Old Man of Storr from the South end of Loch Fada.

Taken in December 2021, it was a cool calm sunrise with mist on the distant hills and lovely pastel colours in the sky. I fet the small Islet gave good foreground interest in what was a very serene scene.

