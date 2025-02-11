Litli Hrutur Volcano, Reykjanes Region, Iceland

In July 2023, I embarked on an unforgettable journey to Iceland to photograph the eruption of Litli-Hrútur, a volcano in the Reykjanes region. The adventure began with a significant challenge: my luggage, which contained my tripod, never made it to Iceland. Left with only a T-shirt, a hoodie, shorts, and a rain jacket, I had to rely on improvisation. Despite the uncomfortable circumstances, I was determined to capture the raw power of nature.

The 20 km trek across rugged terrain in sports shoes was gruelling, but reaching a hilltop offered the perfect vantage point. From there, I could compose the shot I had envisioned, capturing the powerful eruption framed against the surrounding landscape. The warm, glowing lava contrasted beautifully with the cool, green moss-covered fields, creating a surreal scene.

I was fortunate that the weather was favourable during my summer visit—ideal for hiking in the region. For those planning a similar journey, I highly recommend visiting during the summer months to ensure the best conditions for exploration and photography.

The experience on site was breathtaking. The sheer force of the eruption, the sound of the land in turmoil, and the intense heat emanating from the volcano, even from a distance of over 400 meters, left me in awe. It was an unforgettable moment that deepened my connection to Iceland's untamed beauty.