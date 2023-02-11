Cabin on the Hill, Gol, Norway

Picture Story

What could be better than a train ride through the snow and mountains of Scandinavia in the wintertime? I finally ticked this off my bucket list by taking the famous Oslo to Bergen train and travelling through the snowy mountains of Norway. Starting in the flat lands outside Oslo, we began to climb and climb, with the weather occasionally closing in on us. It didn't matter, as the views were extraordinary regardless. It is said that sitting on the right side of the train is the best view, but it's a hard decision. Fortunately, our car was only 1/3 full, so that I could move about a fair bit.

The biggest challenge is taking pictures from a moving train (albeit not very fast) and several shots with a rogue tree or pole in the middle. Then, of course, you also fight the reflection of the window. Undaunted, I just kept at it and ended up with some real "keepers".

This picture, taken outside Gol, ended up as one of my favourites as I loved the simplicity of this little cabin out in the middle of nowhere with just a patch of trees behind it. I wondered who could possibly live there with a snow-covered wood table out front. Norway is a "must-visit", and this day-long trip is one of the highlights.

More about this fantastic train ride:

The Oslo to Bergen train is Northern Europe's highest railway. The journey includes some of the most beautiful landscapes in Norway. There are five daily departures between Bergen and Oslo (four in winter), and you can even make the trip overnight (which is very practical, but you'll miss the views!). The Bergensbanen train between Oslo and Bergen takes about seven hours and has about 180 tunnels and 22 stops.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now