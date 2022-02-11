Villars Sur Ollon, Vaud, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Villars-sur-Ollon is nice little ski resort in the western part of Switzerland. All around the mountains there you can find little "buvette" where you can get good local food and drinks. My wife and I were there enjoying our meal on the terrasse when I noticed this lonely tree in front of a snow covered meadow. I liked the perspective I had from my viewpoint which isolated the tree against the sky. I grabbed my camera which was already mounted with my 70-200mm and just took the shot. Sometimes it's just as easy as this.

