    Trillium Lake Sunrise, Oregon, USA
    By Chris Baker

    I left my home in Portland, Oregon around 4:30 am to make the one-hour and 30-minute drive up to Mt Hood.  My destination was the Trillium Lake Sno-Park.  The drive was great.  There was barely a soul on the road.  That's certainly one perk to an early morning rise. 

    When I arrived at the Sno-Park it was still dark and there was no one else around.  There were only a few vehicles spread throughout the parking lot.  I imagine these were from the brave, cold weather tent campers that spent the night out in the wilderness. 

    After sipping on my coffee mug a few more times, I strapped on my snowshoes and headed down to the lake.  It's always a little strange being out in the woods in the dark by yourself.  I blame it on all of those scary movies as a kid.  Thankfully, I managed to avoid the Bogeyman, and before I knew it, I was 2 miles in and at the lake. 

    I took a number of shots from the last hours of the night until after sunrise.  At one point, and it didn't last long, the sky put on a beautiful, pinkish-orange show.  The colors in the clouds were amazing.  I was so excited.  I've done this trek and photo a few times, and this was certainly my best experience.  Before heading out, I thanked Mother Nature for the special moment, and then I thanked myself for getting my tired bones out of bed.

