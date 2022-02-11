Trillium Lake Sunrise, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I left my home in Portland, Oregon around 4:30 am to make the one-hour and 30-minute drive up to Mt Hood. My destination was the Trillium Lake Sno-Park. The drive was great. There was barely a soul on the road. That's certainly one perk to an early morning rise.

When I arrived at the Sno-Park it was still dark and there was no one else around. There were only a few vehicles spread throughout the parking lot. I imagine these were from the brave, cold weather tent campers that spent the night out in the wilderness.

After sipping on my coffee mug a few more times, I strapped on my snowshoes and headed down to the lake. It's always a little strange being out in the woods in the dark by yourself. I blame it on all of those scary movies as a kid. Thankfully, I managed to avoid the Bogeyman, and before I knew it, I was 2 miles in and at the lake.

I took a number of shots from the last hours of the night until after sunrise. At one point, and it didn't last long, the sky put on a beautiful, pinkish-orange show. The colors in the clouds were amazing. I was so excited. I've done this trek and photo a few times, and this was certainly my best experience. Before heading out, I thanked Mother Nature for the special moment, and then I thanked myself for getting my tired bones out of bed.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now