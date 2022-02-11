North Cape May, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Typically in Southern New Jersey, USA we don’t get extremely cold weather because the warm waters of the bay help to moderate the temperature, but this winter produced some exceptionally cold days. We got a week or more of weather in which the temperature dropped well below freezing. As a result the bay waters froze over. Not just a small freeze but several feet of frozen bay water.

My wife, grandson, and I took a stroll over the what was to us alien landscape. I went back a week later after the temperature rose above freezing to see if there was still some ice around. It was warm on this day, so it was misty and there was a light rain. When I got there I was greeted with what looked to me like icebergs stranded on the beach. I was transported to another land! I set up my tripod so that I could photograph with long exposure times. I wanted to smooth out the bay waters to create more focus on the icebergs. I set my camera and 28mm lens to an aperture of f/8 and an exposure time of 15 seconds.

