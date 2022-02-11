Gemmi Pass, Leukerbad, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Gemmi Pass in Switzerland is a famous spot to see the bearded vulture. I went there one day to try photograph one, but the conditions were not good due to clouds arriving and wind getting strong caused by a storm that was approaching Switzerland.

While waiting for a hypothetic bearded vulture I looked around to admire the landscape and saw that interesting clouds were starting to cover the mountains on the other side of the valley. Under the clouds, a couple of 4000m peaks amongst those that can be seen from the pass. The picture could have been even more interesting if the cloud were above the Matterhorn which is visible from the Gemmi Pass too.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

