Dachstein, Upperaustria, Austria

The 'Dachstein' and its surroundings are well known in austria for skiing in winter and hiking in summer and autumn. On this beautiful and sunny winter day I made my way up to the Dachstein high plateau and arrived there with the first gondola lift in the morning. The intention on this day was, to get pictures of the high snow dunes which are shaped by the wind (in winter the snow height ist often around 2 meters and more) and to photgraph them in an abstract way. I think with this picture I managed this task.

