    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    North Shore Lighthouse, Lake Superior, Minnesota, USA
    By Ralph Nordstrom

    After a weekend of photographing the North Shore of Lake Superior, we decided to end a great weekend with a photograph of Split Rock Lighthouse on our way back to Minneapolis. We left the hotel far enough before dawn that we could catch the sunrise.

    I was just getting serious about landscape photography and was pretty green. I happened to stop with the foreground outcrop to the right. It turned out to be a rather good composition—good enough, at least, to win a ribbon at the Orange County Fair in Southern California.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®