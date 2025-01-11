Kermorvan Lighthouse, Brittany, France

During my day off in Brest, Brittany, France, I decided to explore the stunning coastline with a rental car. I spent hours wandering along the region's pristine beaches and dramatic cliffs, soaking in the rugged beauty of the area. My camera was always within reach, and I frequently paused to capture compositions that caught my eye.

One highlight of my journey was the Lighthouse of Kermorvan, perched at the westernmost tip of the region and gracefully overlooking the vast Atlantic Ocean. I captured this particular shot in mid-January, in the heart of winter.

To create the smooth, dreamlike effect on the water and sky, I used a tripod and a 76-second long exposure, aided by a Big Stopper filter from Lee. The season's cold, sombre atmosphere further enhanced the dramatic mood of the scene. I was thrilled when the sun broke through the clouds, adding a perfect touch to the composition.