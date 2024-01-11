The More Barn Sunrise Steamboat, Colorado, USA

While staying at a friend's house on a ski trip, he told me he would love a picture of a Steamboat icon called The More Barn for the entry area in his beautiful new ski home.

Since I only had 3 mornings to capture this photo, I quickly got to work the next day. Unfortunately, mornings 1 and 2 were complete busts with totally overcast skies, so I set out on day 3 with my fingers crossed for Mother Nature to cooperate.

Packed and ready to head to the airport for my flight, I set up in the location I had scoped out previously and waited for sunrise. While initially quite bland and unimpressive, as the sun rose, the sky turned pink, then this incredible yellow-orange color for just a few minutes. Mission accomplished! Enjoy!

