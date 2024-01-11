    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    The More Barn Sunrise Steamboat, Colorado, USA
    By Gary Nack

    While staying at a friend's house on a ski trip, he told me he would love a picture of a Steamboat icon called The More Barn for the entry area in his beautiful new ski home.

    Since I only had 3 mornings to capture this photo, I quickly got to work the next day. Unfortunately, mornings 1 and 2 were complete busts with totally overcast skies, so I set out on day 3 with my fingers crossed for Mother Nature to cooperate.

    Packed and ready to head to the airport for my flight, I set up in the location I had scoped out previously and waited for sunrise. While initially quite bland and unimpressive, as the sun rose, the sky turned pink, then this incredible yellow-orange color for just a few minutes. Mission accomplished! Enjoy!


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®