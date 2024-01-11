    Search
    Isle of Lewis, Scotland
    By Josephine Gieskes

    After a night of snowfall, we decided to head out for the coast for the sunrise. It was a clear sky when we arrived, but the conditions changed quickly throughout the entire week. The minute I had set up the tripod this cloud came "sailing in" looking like a huge cloud explosion. It was like a huge monster walking towards us. A few minutes later, we couldn't see for more than a meter ahead of us.

    Then, as a kind of icing on the cake, we could not get the car up the hill because it couldn't get enough grip on the snowy road. So...... there was a challenge, and after a few hours with lots of help from local people, we were able to leave. Memorable


