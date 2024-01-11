Isle of Lewis, Scotland

After a night of snowfall, we decided to head out for the coast for the sunrise. It was a clear sky when we arrived, but the conditions changed quickly throughout the entire week. The minute I had set up the tripod this cloud came "sailing in" looking like a huge cloud explosion. It was like a huge monster walking towards us. A few minutes later, we couldn't see for more than a meter ahead of us.

Then, as a kind of icing on the cake, we could not get the car up the hill because it couldn't get enough grip on the snowy road. So...... there was a challenge, and after a few hours with lots of help from local people, we were able to leave. Memorable

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now