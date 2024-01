Cantal Buron, France

A buron (an old building where, in the past, shepherds made cheese in Cantal, France) attracted my attention. Trees protect it from the snow, and the colours respond to each other. The snow is falling, it's windy, it's cold; the conditions are difficult, but it's beautiful. I kneel in the snow to find the right angle – a magic moment.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now