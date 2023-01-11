Passo San Boldo, Treviso, Veneto, Italy

Passo San Boldo is a pass that connects the two sides of the Belluno Pre-Alps, also known as "The Hundred Days Road", because it was built in just 100 days by the Germans during the First World War.

The photograph was taken on a tripod from a rather difficult position by joining together, in post-production, several shots both for the light trails of the cars and to recover the lights inside the tunnels and the lights left by the trails of the cars.

