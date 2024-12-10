Vistula River, Poland

I took the photo on a December day on the Vistula River in central Poland. All day, thick fog and below-zero air temperatures caused frost to form.

I spent almost the entire day looking for motives to photograph. Landscapes with frosted trees, grass, etc. At the end of the day, I went to the Vistula River - the longest river in Poland.

It is one of my favourite places for taking landscape pictures. The wide riverbed provides clear, open space, which favours minimalistic pictures. Additionally, details in the background are often lost in the thick fog.

That day, the frost looked very impressive. The frosted branches of the trees formed a solid frame over the planned picture. However, I was still looking for some details to draw attention. Something to hang an eye on a strong focal point.

There are buildings near this place. The local people who live there often sail the river using small boats. In this particular place, the boats are moored at the river bank. One of them contrasted very well with the surroundings in terms of colour. The greenery enlivened the image a bit. This caught my attention, and I decided to take such a photo. The presence of white frost even emphasizes the autumn colours on the dry grasses. Importantly, the dominant whites required a slight overexposure of the entire frame.