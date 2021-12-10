Rock Reflection, Odemira, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo in April 2021, a few days after the second Covid-19 lockdown was lifted in Portugal. The place is Pego das Pias, a secluded and isolated fluvial beach located near Odemira in southwest Portugal. I had visited this location the previous summer, but of course at the time there was hardly any water running. Through geological time, a small creek, which is a tributary of the river Mira has carved out a canyon in the surrounding hard rocks, before creating a lagoon.

I wanted to visit this place after some abundant rain, and in April the opportunity presented itself. The lagoon can be reached by walking a couple of kilometres along a dirt track that follows the creek. On this occasion, the place was verdant and there was abundant running water in the valley. In the middle of the lake there is a large rock outcrop which is a standout feature of this place. The water was very quiet, providing the ideal conditions for a nice reflection. This rock has a pinkish colour, that contrasts nicely with the green colour coming from the surrounding trees.

I set up the camera and a short telephoto lens on the tripod and framed the scene. I have other photos taken with a wide-angle lens, but this tighter composition gives more emphasis to the rock and its reflection, while still showing the surrounding greenery. I was also lucky because the weather was cloudy, which helped to reduce the contrast between highlights and shadows, thus contributing to preserve the subtle tonality of the scene.

