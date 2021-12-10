    Search
    Inside Passage, Alaska, USA
    By Debbie McCulliss

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    On our way to photograph humpback whales bubble-net feeding last summer, there were loads of photographic opportunities. As we left port from Petersburg, homeport to one of the most productive and diverse commercial fishing fleets in Alaska, we photographed the fishing vessels in the harbor, bald eagles, sea lions, marbled murrelets, and common loons. Further out, the boat captain stopped for us to photograph icebergs and a few abstract images of the ice in its varying shades of blue, green, and white. The water itself made for a few great abstract shots. Even further out, forest of Sitka spruce, Western hemlock, Alaska cedar, and Western red cedar blanketed the ribboned foggy landscape, leaving shadows and light cascading in all directions. Once we found the humpback whales, we were in awe of the astonishing display of groups of several humpback whales working together as a team to bubble-net feed, a cooperative feeding method and learned behavior.

