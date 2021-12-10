Inside Passage, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

On our way to photograph humpback whales bubble-net feeding last summer, there were loads of photographic opportunities. As we left port from Petersburg, homeport to one of the most productive and diverse commercial fishing fleets in Alaska, we photographed the fishing vessels in the harbor, bald eagles, sea lions, marbled murrelets, and common loons. Further out, the boat captain stopped for us to photograph icebergs and a few abstract images of the ice in its varying shades of blue, green, and white. The water itself made for a few great abstract shots. Even further out, forest of Sitka spruce, Western hemlock, Alaska cedar, and Western red cedar blanketed the ribboned foggy landscape, leaving shadows and light cascading in all directions. Once we found the humpback whales, we were in awe of the astonishing display of groups of several humpback whales working together as a team to bubble-net feed, a cooperative feeding method and learned behavior.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now