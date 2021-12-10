Dragon’s Mouth Hot Spring, Yellowstone, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Dragon’s Mouth is a hot spring. Located to the left just down the boardwalk from Mud Volcano, Dragon’s Mouth Spring boils out of a deep cave. Gasses and steam are released deep in the cave, creating pressure bubbles that explode against the roof of the cave. As this occurs, it creates a kind of booming and gurgling noise that is echoed through the cave and can be heard from the boardwalk. The sound resembles the growling of an animal. Due to the high temperature of the water, large amounts of steam rise from the mouth of the cave, giving the impression of smoke billowing from the mouth of a dragon. Dragon’s mouth has captured the attention of travelers since the early days of the park and continues to do so today.

