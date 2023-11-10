Moss Glen Falls, Stowe, Vermont, USA

My wife and I love to explore, and this was our first time in the Northeast. It also happened to coincide with our 25th anniversary AND peak autumn colors. After travelling through Connecticut and upstate New York, we spent the night outside Stowe, Vermont.

My wife always loves to hike, especially to waterfalls. We found Moss Glen Falls on the map and quickly hiked up the rain to find this beautiful waterfall. The day was perfect for long exposures, so I set up and snapped a few pictures. Due to the off-and-on rain, there weren't many people milling about, so again, a perfect day for waterfall photography with peak autumn colors.

