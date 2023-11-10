Grayshott, Surrey, England

One of my favourite locations is the ponds at the Waggoners Wells at Grayshott, near Hindhead, Surrey. They are located down a little side road that can be difficult to locate and are the property of The National Trust, with a convenient small Car Park.

I went there on a sunny morning, and autumn is one of the seasons when a combination of the colours of the leaves and their reflection makes for an attractive image.

The main difficulty is that at the first pond, a flock of geese constantly moves quickly across the surface as soon as they spot a visitor approaching - hoping to be fed. So, any images that need to exclude animals must be timed carefully when they are out of the shot.

The other difficulty is that the surrounding landscape is fairly steep down to the lake, so finding a stable location is essential. A photographer has to decide how much of the overhanging branches to include in each image. Every season has its own attraction, and I also found that the light green colours in spring can work well as a restricted palette.

