Autumnal Maple, Boyd Conservation Area, Ontario, Canada

Some trees demand your attention, and this tree was one of them. The photo was taken at Boyd Conservation Area in Maple, Ontario, Canada.

It was a calm and misty and overcast morning. It had rained the night before, so the foliage had a beautiful saturation. The combination of intense color, shape and form of the tree drew me in.

There is a lot going on in the frame, and I feel that the flat lighting helped to subdue the confusion a bit.

Overall, I am grateful to have experienced such a tranquil morning and the opportunity to share it with you.

