Autumnal Maple, Boyd Conservation Area, Ontario, Canada

Some trees demand your attention, and this tree was one of them. The photo was taken at Boyd Conservation Area in Maple, Ontario, Canada.
It was a calm and misty and overcast morning. It had rained the night before, so the foliage had a beautiful saturation. The combination of intense color, shape and form of the tree drew me in.
There is a lot going on in the frame, and I feel that the flat lighting helped to subdue the confusion a bit.
Overall, I am grateful to have experienced such a tranquil morning and the opportunity to share it with you.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
• Download all new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor