Sandakphu or Sandakpur is a mountain peak in the Singalila Ridge on the border between India and Nepal. It is the highest point of the ridge and the state of West Bengal, India. The peak is located at the edge of the Singalila National Park and has a small village on the summit with a few hotels. Four of the five highest peaks in the world, Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu can be seen from its summit. It also affords a pristine view of the entire Kangchenjunga Range.

The treks along the Singalila Ridge to Sandakphu and Phalut are one of the most popular ones in the Eastern Himalayas due to the grand vistas of the Kangchenjunga range and the Everest range which can be seen from the ridge, and also for the seasonal wildflower blooms and birding. Treks begin at Manebhanjan which is 28 km (approx. 1 hour by road) from Darjeeling.

There has been massive deforestation of Silver Fir throughout the Himalayan regions which has intensified low area floods. These trees play a very important role to hold the ecosystem together but the massive rise in the tourism industry and hotel industry have taken a toll on these forests and especially for this conifer vegetation.

The logging industry has deforested the land so massively that has dried up many water bodies resulting in an imbalance of natural events like snow and rain. It occurs on all continents (except Antarctica) and affects the livelihoods of millions of people, including a large proportion of the poor in drylands.

Results were not very encouraging for silver fir since the last decade due to man-induced ecological changes. Simulations along the elevation gradient showed that fir may almost disappear in low-elevation stands and that climate change might intensify its decline.

