Sheffield Park, Uckfield, East Sussex, England

Picture Story

Autumn is the perfect time of year; it inspires us to appreciate its beautiful, vibrant colours.

I have visited this location many times, to study and capture the gradual changes.

It has been an enjoyable experience to see the colours mature to their best and finding new dazzling displays of gold and crimson leaves.

My aim is always to find an interesting composition, and this place caught my eye immediately.

I had to reposition the tripod a few times until I found the perfect spot where the branch appears to float trunk-less in the middle of the leaf reflections.

