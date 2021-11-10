Misty Woodland, Pickering, Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The travel restrictions due to covid suddenly meant that we all had severely limited opportunities to travel to our favourite locations, but fortunately this forced me to look harder at my local patch. I started walking in my local woods more often and soon to discovered the delights of these local landscapes. Then one autumn day, we woke to a misty morning and we knew exactly where to head for. We’d had a successful shoot and we were just about to pack up, when I remembered this tree at the end of the wood, so I shot over to take it and it became my favourite image from the shoot.

