Lake Obersee, Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany

Picture Story

Seventeen years ago when I came to live in northern Italy and being a person who loves to travel I set out to discover our neighbouring countries. Both Austria and Germany are not far away by car so it is easy to visit these spectacular areas even just for a weekend.

One of the places that immediately attracted me not only as a photographer but as a lover of different cultures was Bavaria. I’ve heard many people describe this federal state in the south-east of Germany as very much “chocolate box “ as it’s beauty is outstanding. Yes it is very chocolate box but the photographic opportunities are limitless.

I had been to Lake Königssee before during Spring, however this time I chose to return in Autumn which I knew would be impressive. The lake with its emerald green color and nestled at the foot of the imposing eastern wall of Mount Watzmann in the heart of the Berchtesgaden National Park is one of nature's true masterpieces.

Lake Obersee or the “upper Lake” as it is known in German is one of the most beautiful lakes in the Alps and a place that I absolutely love, is connected to Lake Konigssee by a ten minute walk. From Obersee Lake you can enjoy breath taking views of the Bavarian Alps not to miss the highest waterfalls in Germany, the 400 meter high Rothbach waterfalls.

As many photographers are aware that photographing in iconic locations is very difficult especially during peak seasons. Having said this, there is nothing wrong in my opinion to try and get something special in these locations. It is not about travel photography, it is just about going out there and doing what we do best and this type of photography has its place in an arena where everything is dissected and criticised to the smallest point. Personally I think it is a genre of photography that is often pushed aside in pursuit of more deep thinking ideas with every shot having to have some deep rooted meaning.

Life is too short for this, we need to get out there and just enjoy what lies in front of our eyes and camera and take in wonderful and breath taking scenery. For this shot I used a polarizing filter and a tripod.

