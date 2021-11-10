Caddo Lake in November, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Caddo Lake is named for the Caddo Indian tribe that is indigenous to the area. The lake lies half in the state of Louisiana and half in Texas. The Louisiana side is mostly clear water while the Texas side has most of the swamps and bayous.It is November in this photo and last night a passing thunder store has blown a lot of leaves off the Bald Cypress Trees here and into the water.The lake is about four feet deep at the shoreline here and a kayak or even waders can be used to get around the lake. I have a fishing guode that knows the area and best spots to photograph. There are no swamps where I live and the water is dark and cloudy. I have pushed my ISO to 3200 and I mam testing various exposures.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now