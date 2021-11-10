Burr Creek, Burr State Park, Torrington, CT, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I get to travel to Connecticut, USA, about twice a year, so I try to plan to go around late spring/early summer and/or the fall. The only time I could go this year was in early fall, and the colors were just starting to develop, so I had to make the best of the conditions at hand.

Burr State Park is located in central Connecticut, and this creek is just off one of the trails. I hiked all up and down, over and around rocks large and small, and finding all sorts of scenes. Of all the shots I took that day I liked this one the best. It was an overcast morning, which created the nice soft light I prefer for shooting running waters in the woods. Because it was early fall there was a nice color palette of yellows, greens and some orange in the fallen leaves. I definitely plan on going back to this location again.

