Damrak, Amsterdam, Noord Holland, Netherlands

At the Damrak in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, you can photograph the back of the houses of the Warmoesstraat very nicely. Historically, the houses are the old trading and merchant houses from the 14th century. It is best to take this photo at night when most windows are lit.

I wanted to take this photo for a long time, but the circumstances were always wrong. At one moment, there is a lot of drawing in the air. The next moment, there is too much movement on the water or another time, the boats are not situated in the right position.

This evening, everything came together for me; there was a grey sky without any markings and no wind, so the tour boats remained completely still in the ideal position.

By choosing a shutter speed of 30 seconds with an ND filter, I ensured there was no movement in the water anymore, making the reflection of the houses optimally visible.

