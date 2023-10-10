    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Damrak, Amsterdam, Noord Holland, Netherlands
    By Frank Smit

    At the Damrak in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, you can photograph the back of the houses of the Warmoesstraat very nicely. Historically, the houses are the old trading and merchant houses from the 14th century. It is best to take this photo at night when most windows are lit.

    I wanted to take this photo for a long time, but the circumstances were always wrong. At one moment, there is a lot of drawing in the air. The next moment, there is too much movement on the water or another time, the boats are not situated in the right position.

    This evening, everything came together for me; there was a grey sky without any markings and no wind, so the tour boats remained completely still in the ideal position.

    By choosing a shutter speed of 30 seconds with an ND filter, I ensured there was no movement in the water anymore, making the reflection of the houses optimally visible.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®