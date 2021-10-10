Abraham Lake, Nordegg, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Every winter, I make at least one trip to the amazing area of Abraham Lake, Alberta. It's very well known internationally for the ice bubbles, but features such as the massive cracks in the ice as the lake levels drop make for great leading lines. On this morning, we were at an area known as Preacher's Point, on the south end of the lake, where the ice levels had dropped so that these angled slabs were resting on the uneven bottom. The almost never-ending winds polish the ice. I bracketed 5 shots to try to get detail in the sky, mountain and foreground, but decided that the most underexposed image captured the mood best.

