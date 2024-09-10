White Sands National Park, NM, USA

My journey to White Sands National Park began in Santa Fe, NM, after dropping off my wife at her abstract painting workshop. With a three-hour drive ahead, I timed my arrival just before sunset, eager to see the dunes for the first time.

Upon arrival, I was struck by how the vast, white dunes resembled the giant snowdrifts I had seen in western Kansas after blizzards back when Kansas still had winters like that. The landscape was unlike anything I'd experienced. The stillness of the park was both peaceful and surreal, with only a few visitors scattered across the dunes.

Over three days, I saw a range of people—from sun worshippers dressed in flowing costumes to dog owners playing frisbee with their pets to a drone photographer capturing shots of a woman wandering the dunes. Despite their presence, the park felt expansive and tranquil.

The sunsets, however, were the true spectacle. On my final evening, the sky began clear, bathing the dunes in soft golden light. Then, as the sun sank, a sudden rainstorm swept in, creating a dramatic dark backdrop against the glowing white sands. The clouds broke just in time for a brilliant pink display as the light faded, making for an unforgettable view.

As I left the park and drove toward Alamogordo, I passed by Holloman Air Force Base. A jet fighter roared overhead, its afterburners lighting up the night sky, followed closely by another—a thrilling end to my White Sands adventure.

