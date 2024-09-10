Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Viewing any natural wonder is always breathtaking, and Canada's Niagara Falls is no exception! This impressive fall of waters of the Niagara River, sometimes called the Canadian Falls or the Horseshoe Falls, is the most powerful waterfall in North America.

Walking street-level beside the Falls or riding a boat under it (and getting rather wet) is certainly memorable. Still, undoubtedly, the best way to SEE the Falls is to ascend the Skylon Tower and get a grand overview of this landscape.

I took this photo from over 500 feet above the street, enabling me to see the curve of the “horseshoe”, the swirling eddies, the American Falls, the meandering Niagara River in the distance, and so much more of this incredible natural phenomenon.

