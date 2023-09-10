Yosemite National Park, California, USA

This is a Moonbow over the Lower Yosemite Falls. Travelling to Yosemite with family. After making travel plans, I researched photography opportunities. I discovered we would be there during the full moon, and it was the perfect opportunity for a moonbow. Prior to this, I never heard of a moon bow. I also read that not everyone can see the rainbow colors during the moonbow. Most men cannot. I was one of those. But my wife could see the rainbow colors!

So the evening became very exciting for her too. I could only see a gray bow, and when I saw it, I started snapping. My wife's exclamations and good eyes confirmed that the grey bow I saw was the color rainbow. I knew a little about night sky picture taking that the shutter speed could not be too long; otherwise, the stars would be blurred. By the way, we got there early and claimed my spot. It was good because the bridge and area were packed with people. This picture won first place in a community competition.

