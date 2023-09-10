Deception Pass State Park, WA, USA

After a beautiful day of hiking and photography, we headed down to Rosario Beach, a beautiful rocky beach in Deception Pass State Park on Whidbey Island. It's one of the crown jewels in Washington State's state park system, in my opinion. And Rosario Beach is one of the highlights of this beautiful park.

We were hoping for some nice sunset light, and our wish was granted for once. As the sun sunk towards the horizon, the sky lit up in a beautiful display of gold, blue and purple hues. I stopped down to f/22 and lowered my ISO to 50 in order to get an exposure of 25 seconds, which smoothed out the water and intensified the colors – definitely an evening to remember.

