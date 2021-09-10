Trainline near Drakewalls, Calstock, Cornwall, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Whilst travelling to Calstock to photograph the new wetlands, the trip was called off due to changes at the destination so I decided to investigate the side roads next to the train line. As the temperature rose so did the mist and the sun pierced through the run of trees. The light breeze constantly moved the branches and changed the lighting. After many attempts the sunbeams finally lit the foreground furns and road at the same time, they then gave a full radial display behind the main branches of the selected tree. Patience rewarded. Lovely.

