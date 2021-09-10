Eastbourne, East Sussex, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It is great to get out of bed before dawn in early spring, pick up the camera bag and tripod and walk down to the beach. The world is your own, early in the morning, before the world has woken up to the everyday hustle and bustle of a new day.

This morning, when reached I the beach, the soft glow of the blue hour added mystery to the scene. The predawn glow of the rising sun was just starting to rise and break through the clouds on the horizon.

I walked along the beach looking for a way to add a sense of scale and depth to my images. I chose a spot near the harbour wall where the low tide was slowly uncovering the remains of an old groyne.

After setting up the camera on the tripod I noticed that there was just enough breeze to add movement to the clouds. I was able to set my desired long exposure time of 30 seconds at f/11 on Canon EF11-24mm at 11mm focal length at 50 iso with the aid of the adjustable neutral density filters lens converter.

This exposure I hoped would retain a slight hint of a ripple on the surface of the sea while retaining a sense of the movement in the clouds.

After composing my image, I decided to wait for a short time to allow the light to break through a small gap in the clouds and be reflected on the sea. This would help add a focal point to the image.

I managed to make a few more images before all too soon the bright light of the rising sun broke through. The mystery of the blue hour was lost for another day. It was time to pack up and go home for breakfast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now