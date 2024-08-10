Walatowa, New Mexico, USA

Only recently did I begin to take photography seriously. I went step-by-step learning the basics of camera settings – aperture, shutter speed, ISO – and how they affected the resulting image. Next, I learned about composition – shapes, color theory, framing, leading lines – and how the crafted mood and emotion within an image.

This image was the first image I captured utilizing all the knowledge I had gained with intention. Two triangles within the rock (light-side and dark-side) anchor the image and contrast with one another. The edges of these triangles and the rock ridgeline lead the eye to a lone tree. Even the clouds lead the eye back to the lone tree and provide a soft texture that contrasts with the harsh texture of the rock. The complementary colors of the sky (blue) and rock (red) create a vibrancy that allows the tree (green) to pop.

Ultimately, this image is the culmination of a significant amount of practice and learning and represents the beginning of my photographic journey.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now