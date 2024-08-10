Grindelwald, Switzerland

This picture was taken during a snowshoe hike last winter in the area of Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. The area is not the best for winter landscape photography as most of it is dedicated to skiing and, therefore, very crowded, especially on a bright sunny day. As a result, the camera mainly stayed in the backpack until I saw, from the snowshoe track, this lonely tree and its shade. I could not resist and took this shot; it was the only one of the day.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now