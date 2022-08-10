San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was teaching my Gigapixel Photography Workshop and we stopped at this pond on County Rd. 7 because the light was amazing. Normally mid-day is a terrible time of day to shoot. However in this case the diffused light, with the thick clouds moving in over the mountains, thinner clouds overhead, it really made the fall colors pop. While I was waiting for my students to do their shots I shot this stitched panorama.

In this set of shots, I broke one of my cardinal rules of never shooting at f/11 or smaller aperture to avoid Diffraction. However, because the clouds were moving, I needed to shoot the set images very rapidly. The time constraint also ruled out doing a focus bracketed set of images. In order to get the foreground in focus I was forced to use f/22. I set the ISO to 800 to allow short 1/250 sec. shutter times. This short shutter time allowed me to program my Gigapan robotic head to sequence rapidly through the entire scene. I programmed it to shoot starting with top row left to right. This allowed me to shoot the whole set of 45 images in 1-1/2 minutes therefore minimizing the cloud movement between images . Images were pre-processed using Adobe Camera RAW. Stitching was done using Kolor Autopano Giga and stitched image was post processed with Photoshop.

The original un-cropped version of this panorama consists of 45 individual images (3 rows x 15 columns). The finished cropped image as shown is: 343 Mega-pixels, 11,482 x 29.905 pixels, 38" x 99" 300 ppi original size.

