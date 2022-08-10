Aging Barn, Beaverhead County, Southwestern Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There are occasions when a trip is planned and nature, of course, is in charge and defines many of the outcomes. One such trip was through northern Idaho and southern Montana. On a drive to view Mount Jefferson in the Centennial Mountains, we were engulfed with the smoke from many wildfires throughout Montana and Idaho. The Centennial Mountains are part of the Bitterroot Range, and Mount Jefferson is located on the Continental Divide between Fremont County of northeastern Idaho and Beaverhead County of southwestern Montana. Although many of the photographs of that venture were impractical, some of the shots were interesting.

This aging barn stood out from the surrounding prairie, and although the features of the area are indistinct, the simplicity of the photo has always been a favorite of mine. You can see and appreciate the patchwork done to the barn roof, which gives one a better understanding of the jargon of 'windswept range'. Most of the nearby cattle pens and fence were still in good form and the view of the pasture grass in the foreground rounds out the story of this prairie picture.

This photograph was taken mid-day, and the smoke definitely played a part in choosing the elements to concentrate on, and draw into focus. The lighting and lack thereof, gives a certain soft element, while the heart of the photo remains stark.

