Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

On a recent trip to Colorado, I spent the week chasing wildflowers all across the state. I had made my way to Crested Butte, arriving a few days after their annual wildflower festival and the wildflowers were still abundant throughout the area. An early morning hike in order to catch sunrise on Crested Butte itself, yielded a beautiful scene of wildflowers sitting at the edge of a grove of aspen. The morning sun cast a warm glow on the scene and the contrast in color made the whole scene pop. I chose to use a shallow depth of field for a couple reasons. First I wanted to add additional separation between the flowers in the foreground and the aspen in the background. Secondly, I was still hiking and rushing to a spot to get a good view of crested Butte at this time so I did not take out my tripod. In the low morning light, I needed to keep my aperture low to manage my shutter speed and prevent blurring in my photo. Late June through early July is a magical time to visit Colorado to catch these wildflower scenes throughout the state. Altitude adjustment can be an issue for anyone traveling to Colorado and hiking so you need to take care and let yourself adjust. I didn't experience many issues adjusting to the altitude while hiking but often felt lightheaded during a session of shooting because I was constantly bending down to grab a new lens from my bag.

