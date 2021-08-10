Cliffs of Moher, Doolin, Co Clare, Ireland

Picture Story
Walking down the trail near the edge of the cliffs with looking for a nice places... Stormy skies and thunderstorm on the way. Got a combination of moving touristic boat, wind squall and stormy skies on the background to make a picture more dramatic.
Few additional steps added during final editing, more warm white balance and shadow/highlights correction.
Very interesting location for future trips with probably best results at evening, sunset hours and heavy/dramatic clouds around. Highly recommended to visit
