Cliffs of Moher, Doolin, Co Clare, Ireland

Walking down the trail near the edge of the cliffs with looking for a nice places... Stormy skies and thunderstorm on the way. Got a combination of moving touristic boat, wind squall and stormy skies on the background to make a picture more dramatic.

Few additional steps added during final editing, more warm white balance and shadow/highlights correction.

Very interesting location for future trips with probably best results at evening, sunset hours and heavy/dramatic clouds around. Highly recommended to visit

