Zion National Park, Utah, USA

I have been to Zion National Park in Utah many times and can't dispute its beauty. That being said, only a few hikes lead to "epic" photos of the park and the canyon. Places like Angels Landing and The Subway are amazing, but they've been photographed over and over again from the same spot.

As a landscape photographer, I am always seeking new and interesting compositions in familiar places. Driving to Zion is half the experience of sightseeing, and I was always amazed by the beauty on the East side of the park before getting into the main canyon. There are some pull-offs on this side of the park but very few marked trails.

The explorer in me decided on one trip to scale up the side of a rock face on the East side of the park. I was hoping to get to the top of this huge feature and was thinking of the photo I would get of the canyon from the top. However, halfway up, I noticed this really cool outcropping with a single tree sticking out. I made it to the top eventually, but I found this tree and the surrounding features to be a much more interesting composition.

I don't usually get portfolio-worthy shots mid-day, as the lighting is harsh at times. This day, though, the cloud cover and lighting were perfect! I messed around quite a bit with this little tree and eventually found a composition I really liked! I tried to centre the tree between the two rock peaks in the background to really hone in the eye on the tree but also show the vastness of the surrounding landscape.

