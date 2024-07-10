Yarra Glen, Victoria, Australia

This picture was taken one cold and frosty morning just below the local supermarket car park. It's a very scenic area centred around a small lake, which is a remnant of the billabongs once frequented by First Nations people. Looking almost east, I was able to capture the tree silhouetted against the rising sun, which was obscured and softened by the fog. It shows one does not need to travel to exotic locations to capture beautiful scenery.

The small park is often frequented by locals and has an abundance of water birds, though few venture into the area on this cold morning. Given that it's only a 12-minute drive from home, it's easy to reach for a pre-dawn shot.

The 35mm prime lens of the 645Z allowed me to be relatively close to the tree with minimal distortion; it's a wonderful lens, maybe my favourite on this camera. It's light, sharp and great at rendering colour, and I don't have to worry about zooming in or out, something I often forget to do when I use a zoom lens. However, I have found that condensation on the front of the lens can be a problem, as the fog condenses on the lens glass quite easily.

